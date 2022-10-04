Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - 3rd/4th String -> Luton currently finds himself in New Orleans, behind starter Jameis Winston, backup Andy Dalton, and third-stringer Taysom Hill. Luton was elevated to the active roster for the Saints' loss to Minnesota in London this past weekend... Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad -> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks practice squad...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad... BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 34-24 loss to Los Angeles, Cooks hauled in all seven of his targets for 57 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 8.1 yards per catch and had a long reception of 20 yards on the afternoon... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad. Victor Bolden (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad -> Bolden currently finds himself on Arizona's practice squad...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd/3rd String -> In Philadelphia's 29-21 win over Jacksonville, Togiai didn't see action on offense or special teams. Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Reserve/Injury -> Quitoriano didn't see action in Houston's loss as he currently finds himself on the reserve/injured list...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 29-21 win over Jacksonville, Seumalo started at right guard, playing all 62 offensive snaps. Additionally, he saw five snaps on special teams... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String -> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 28-25 win over New Orleans... Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> In Arizona's 26-16 win over Carolina, Harlow saw 18 snaps at left guard in relief while also playing four snaps on special teams...

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders- Practice Squad -> Peko currently finds himself on the Raiders' practice squad...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers -> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list...

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 34-24 loss to Los Angeles, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with a team-high seven tackles... Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 25-10 win over Washington... Wright has yet to see action with the Cowboys in the 2022 campaign... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> After missing a week, Poyer returned to action in Buffalo's 23-20 win over Baltimore... He finished with six tackles, three pass deflections, and two interceptions... Poyer leads the NFL with four interceptions on the year... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String -> In Seattle's 48-45 win over Detroit, Dunn saw one snap at cornerback, and 17 on special teams...

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> In Carolina's 26-16 loss to Arizona, Hekker punted four times for a total of 209 yards... he averaged 52.3 yards per punt, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 57 yards on the afternoon...