PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Staff Predictions vs Stanford | Injury Report Week 6 | Starters as Recruits: OSU vs Stanford | EDGE POD: Talkin' Turnovers, QB Play, W-L Expecations, & Previewing Stanford | How OSU Commits Fared This Past Weekend | A Closer Look At Stanford

Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan won't play against Stanford on Saturday after suffering a neck sprain against Utah last weekend.

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said during his weekly press conference on Monday that Nolan would be considered "day to day."

If Nolan is indeed ruled out for the matchup, Smith confirmed that backup Ben Gulbranson would be playing against the Cardinal.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound redshirt freshman from Newbury Park (CA) came on in relief of Nolan against Utah, going 12-of-21 for 177 yards and two interceptions. Against Montana State two weeks prior, Gulbranson went 3-for-4 for 48 yards...

Gulbranson redshirted during the 2021 campaign but saw action in the final game of the shortened 2020 campaign, going 6-of-9 for 64 yards and a touchdown against Arizona State...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage ahead of the matchup with Stanford...