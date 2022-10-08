1. What’s been the biggest reason for the decline in the Cardinal program over the past few years?

Ben Parker: "There are a lot of reasons for the decline. First, the defense has lost an edge. This is something they need to recapture. More intensity on defense. Secondly, the offensive line isn’t what it used to be. They need to return to form there. And then on top of that, they’ve had some bad luck with projected starting guard Branson Bragg retiring after the USC game. But even so, they can’t use that as an excuse. Third, Stanford hasn’t had an elite running back since Bryce Love. They were hoping E.J. Smith could be that guy this year, but he is out for the season. Casey Filkins is doing a good job, but he isn’t an elite back. At least not yet."

2. How much is the 10-game FBS losing streak weighing on the Cardinal?

BP: "I honestly think it’s weighing more on the fans than the players. I haven’t heard the players say much about it, but fans bring it up all the time. The players seem more bothered to be 0-3 in conference this year than the 10-game losing streak dating back to last year. That said, I’m sure it’s weighing on the guys more than they are letting on. They are eager to get a win and end this slide. So, while they aren’t saying much about it publicly, they have to know about the streak and how others are talking about it."

3. Tanner McKee can make just about all the throws on the field - what makes him a special talent under center?

BP: "Tanner McKee has great size standing at 6’6” and he has phenomenal vision on the field. You combine that with a great arm and incredible accuracy and you have a guy who can make those kinds of throws."

4. For Oregon State to have success against the Cardinal what do they need to do?

BP: "For Oregon State to have success, it starts with running the ball. Run defense has been the big weakness of Stanford’s defense. If Oregon State runs the ball well, it’s game over. Also, Stanford has struggled with turnovers. If Oregon State wins the turnover battle, they should be in good shape."

5. What’s your score prediction and why?

BP: "I got Oregon State winning 34-27. Stanford absolutely can win this game. They’re at home and Oregon State hasn’t won a Pac-12 game yet, either. I think it will be a competitive game. That said, Stanford hasn’t done enough to deserve to be favored or expected to win, so until they do, skepticism is warranted."