PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as he breaks down the loss to Utah, offers key updates, and previews the upcoming matchup against the Stanford Cardinal...

MORE: Beavers Lose Commitment From Safety Jalen O'Neal | Snap Counts: Who Played The Most Against Utah? | 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Utah | 3-2-1: Oregon State Falls To 0-2 In Pac-12 | WATCH: OSU Talks Utah Loss