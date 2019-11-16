News More News
Game Day: Arizona State vs Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

Its senior day at Reser Stadium! The Oregon State football team is set to host the Arizona State Sun Devils in its final home game of the season and BeaversEdge.com has you covered from Corvallis.

Stick with us throughout the day as we've got you covered with pre, in-game, and post-game coverage.

Who: Arizona State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (4-5, 3-3)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: FS1 (Stream)

Live Stats: Click HERE

How to listen: Click HERE

Arizona State vs Oregon State 
