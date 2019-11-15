It's another edition of the Three & Out as Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their take on news relevant to Oregon State sports and recruiting.

This week, Slaughter and Halus preview Oregon State's matchup against Arizona State, list every new offer from the last week, and take a look at this week's schedule for Oregon State's 2020 commits.

HOLIDAY PICK-IT SALE - Save big, plus free gear!