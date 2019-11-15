Three & Out: Senior Day at Reser; Offers of the week; Following the Future
It's another edition of the Three & Out as Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their take on news relevant to Oregon State sports and recruiting.
This week, Slaughter and Halus preview Oregon State's matchup against Arizona State, list every new offer from the last week, and take a look at this week's schedule for Oregon State's 2020 commits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news