With the Oregon State football team (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) set to play its final home game of the season on Saturday against the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-4, 2-4), BeaversEdge.com recaps the top quotes of the week from the coaches and players.

QB Jake Luton on the potential to close out the season with a bowl game

"It's huge. That's what you play for... Given the state of the program not too long ago, getting to a bowl game was a huge goal for us seniors and juniors that were a part of all it. We knew we had to get this thing going before we leave. We want to be the foundation and the reason for bringing this program back to where it should be so when I come back in a year or five years and they're successful, I can say I was a part of building it."

Blake Brandel on the offensive lines' struggles against UW

"We were just doing stuff that we weren't coached to do, and you won't win football games like that. It was a lot of brain farts and if stuff could go wrong, it did. So, we have to get back to the basics and hone in on our technique because we're so much better than what we showed last week. We're ready to get back out there and shake that off."

Brandel on senior day

"I'm trying not to think about it too much, but it's going to suck leaving. We're all really proud of where this thing is going and we're still playing for something, which means a lot. I've made some brothers here, so it's going to be really tough to say goodbye. But, we've got three games left and a chance at a bowl game, so it's going to be very exciting."

OL coach Jim Michalczik on correcting issues vs UW

"A ton of it can be corrected. Sometimes good players can expose your weaknesses, and then you can't do things differently. Sometimes you try harder than that just makes it worse. That's a little of what we did."

Michalczik on what stood out on film vs UW

"Lunging with our heads and not using our hands was probably the biggest one, especially in pass protection. When you play against a good edge rusher, you can't be falling forward with your head. Sometimes hitting them harder doesn't work, you have to be smarter in your technique."

WR Trevon Bradford on getting back into the rhythm and flow of being on the field

"Getting into shape has probably been the hardest part for me. During the Arizona game, I was huffing and puffing after one drive. My foot feels good... it's a little sore after I cut on the field, but I'm just trying to catch up to the speed of the game."

DC Tim Tibesar on Arizona State's offense

"They've got a veteran group. Outside of their freshman QB (Jayden Daniels) and a couple of freshmen up front, they're all juniors and seniors. We know all about Eno Benjamin after what he did to us last year, so it's going to be a great challenge for us."

Tibesar on what senior day means to him as a coach

"It's a big deal every year because it's the last time those guys will play at the stadium where they gave their blood, sweat, and tears to for years. I still remember my senior day very vividly and it'll stick with them for the rest of their lives. We want to send these guys out on a high note and get a conference win at home."

Tibesar on his expectations of the defense moving forward

"I told the guys on Sunday that now that they've put a performance like that on tape, there's no going back. When you show and prove that you can play at that level, there are no backward steps and we aren't looking back. That's the way we want to perform and play every Saturday."

Michalczik on Arizona State's unique defensive front

"They do a lot of stunting, a lot of slanting, and a lot of twisting. Their goal is to confuse you to free guys up. We got a tall order to work all that stuff out."