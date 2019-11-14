There's no doubt in my mind that Arizona state is going to want to establish the run game especially after such a poor performance against USC last Saturday. This offense has proven time and time again that when they struggle on the ground then even a good passing game won't be enough to make up for that shortcoming. Additionally it's been a rough season for Benjamin and while not all of it has been his fault but he definitely could use a pick-me-up game so to speak and with the Beavers inability to have a stout run defense I'd like to think that Arizona state would try and exploit that element as much as they can. I also see an Oregon State team that can be fairly explosive on offense so ASU would want to win the time of possession battle and that naturally is much easier to achieve when you have a successful running game on your side.