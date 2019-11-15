The final game at Reser Stadium for the 2019 season is set to kick off at 7:30 Saturday night as the Oregon State Beavers will take on Arizona State for their annual senior night game.

The Beavers will have over 30 recruits in attendance from the class of 2020 all the way to 2023, with eight prospects who hold an offer from the program.

BeaversEdge has the full list of confirmed visitors.

