Every Friday, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) looking to send out its seniors with a win against Arizona State (5-4, 2-4) on Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

Will the Beavers show out on Saturday and send out their seniors on a high note?

That's the million-dollar question.

With Oregon State searching for two wins in its final three games of the season, this is as close to a must-win as there is. Outside of the Cal Poly win, the Beavers haven't been particularly impressive at home this season, so there has to be a sense of urgency from the squad if they hope to stay in the hunt for a bowl berth.

Beaver fans may not like to hear it, but there's no doubt in my mind that if the Beavers want to make a bowl game, they've got to win the next two. Not to say that Oregon is unwinnable, but the Beavers would be better off winning the next two games and securing a bowl bid before heading to Eugene.

With that being said, I feel that the Beavers are going to get win No. 5 and get a little closer to bowl eligibility against the Sun Devils. Oregon State hasn't won a Pac-12 game in Reser Stadium since the senior class was freshmen back in 2016 against the Ducks, and I've got a feeling they're going to come full circle on Saturday.

Offensive lineman Blake Brandel talked this week about how that Civil War win in '16 would always stick with him because of the magnitude of sending the seniors off in style, and I've got a feeling he's going to get sent out of Reser Stadium the same way.

Beavers in a close one...

Prediction: Oregon State 34, Arizona State 31

