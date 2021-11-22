Michael Rataj Joins Oregon State Men’s Basketball Program

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Monday the addition of Michael Rataj who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Rataj, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound wing from Augsburg, Germany, joins 6-foot-8 forward Tyler Bilodeau in the class of 2022-23.

“We’re excited to be bringing Michael into our program,” Tinkle said. “He’s had great experience at the BBL level in Germany and will bring incredible maturity, work ethic and character to our team. He is a talented wing who can score at all three levels and will fight you defensively. He’s a prospect with great potential and fits perfectly with our other signee Tyler Bilodeau.”

Michael Rataj

Rataj was selected to play for the German U15, U16 and U18 National teams. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the FIBA U18 European Challengers in 2021. He also competed with FC Bayern Basketball at the Germany Champions Cup.

Rataj is currently playing for Ratiopharm Ulm in the German BBL and is the second-youngest player to compete in the EuroCup. He also plays for OrangeAcademy in the German professional third division and is averaging 16.0 points per game.

From Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com: “Rataj is a skilled and versatile player who started at small forward for his national team and is used primarily on the wing for Ulm as well, despite standing 6-foot-8. He is an effective perimeter shooter who likes to ignite fast breaks pushing off the defensive glass and shows good timing and creativity finishing around the basket and creating open looks for teammates. He's an instinctual and competitive defender who shows strong awareness getting in passing lanes and guarding multiple positions.”

Rataj’s hobbies are swimming, cinema, fashion and shoes, and hanging out with friends.

He chose Oregon State because “they care for you, not just as an athlete, but they want you to develop as a person. I really think that is the right mindset. I also like the playing style the coaches want to play, and I think I can do well in their style.”

OSU Athletics