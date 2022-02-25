Oregon State MBB: Beavers Land 2022 SF Jayden Stevens

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle landed another piece in the 2022 recruiting class earlier this week with Spokane (WA) small forward Jayden Stevens announcing his commitment!

"I would like to thank god, my family, and friends for sticking by me throughout my life and believing in me," Stevens said via Twitter. "With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to Oregon State University! Thank you to coach Tinkle & coach Thompson for believing in me! Go Beavs"

During his senior season at Gonzaga Prep in 2021-22, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound Stevens averaged 19.4 points per and nearly nine rebounds per contest. During his junior season in 2020-21, he averaged 11.9 points per game.

Per Scorebook Live's Andy Buhler, who caught up with Stevens recently, he received a full scholarship offer from Tinkle and assistant coach Stephen Thompson on Tuesday and instantly knew that Corvallis was the place he wanted to be.

Stevens played against fellow 2022 OSU pledge Tyler Bilodeau in a head-to-head matchup (4A District 8 title, each had 19 points) recently and the two have already begun to develop a relationship heading into their first year in Corvallis.

