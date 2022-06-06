Justin Rochelin Officially Joins Oregon State Men’s Basketball Program

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!:

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Monday the addition of Justin Rochelin who signed an athletics aid agreement to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Rochelin, a 6-foot-5 wing, attended Arizona State University this past season.

He joins a class that includes 6-foot-8 forward Tyler Bilodeau, 6-foot-4 shooting guard Nick Krass, 6-foot-2 point guard Jordan Pope, 6-foot-7 small forward Jayden Stevens, 6-foot-8 wing Michael Rataj and 6-foot-3 point guard Christian Wright.

“We’re thrilled to be adding a Justin to our team,” Tinkle said. “He is a talented, tough-nosed guard that can play multiple positions on either end. He can really shoot the three and has a good midrange game. At 6-foot-5 and athletic, he’s also a strong finisher at the rim and loves to take on the challenge to guard the opposition’s best perimeter players, something we’re really looking forward to.

“We recruited him hard out of high school, so we’re pretty familiar with each other. He’s another high-character, high-achieving kid from a great family, and I know Beaver Nation will love what he brings.”

Justin Rochelin

Rochelin, a native of Encino, Calif., redshirted last season at Arizona State.

He attended Heritage Christian School in Northridge, Calif., and was a consensus three-star prospect. 247Sports.com ranked him the 51st best small forward in the country and the 29th best player at that position in the state of California.

Rochelin played in Nike’s EYBL in the spring of 2019 and was heavily recruited before his commitment to Arizona State.

