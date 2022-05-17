Christian Wright Joins Oregon State Men’s Basketball Program

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Tuesday the addition of Christian Wright who signed an athletics aid agreement to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Wright, a 6-foot-3 point guard, attended the University of Georgia this past season.

He joins a class that includes 6-foot-8 forward Tyler Bilodeau, 6-foot-4 shooting guard Nick Krass, 6-foot-2 point guard Jordan Pope, 6-foot-7 small forward Jayden Stevens and 6-foot-8 wing Michael Rataj.

“Christian will be a terrific addition to our program,” Tinkle said. “He played a ton of minutes as a freshman in one of the best leagues in the country last season. He can play on or off the ball offensively and is a true playmaker. We really liked his assist/turnover ratio and the fact that he’s a willing passer. He also loves the defensive side of the ball and will set the tone on that end for us. He’s a tough, competitive, high-character young man that gets it done on the court and in the classroom. We are thrilled to be adding him to our team.”

Christian Wright

Wright, a native of Alpharetta, Ga., was one of only three players to see action in all 32 games for the Georgia Bulldogs last season. He started 11 games, including the final five of the year, and averaged 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game.

He had career highs with 17 points and six rebounds against No. 18 Memphis and added 16 points against No. 2 Auburn. His free throw percentage of 86.1% (68-for-79) is the fifth-best single-season mark in Georgia history.

Prior to attending the University of Georgia, Wright played three seasons at The Skill Factory in Woodstock, Ga. He averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals while playing for the post-graduate team in 2020-21 and led them to the Phenom National Championship.

He played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Milton High School and scored 1,000 points in those two years. Following his sophomore campaign in 2018, he was named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) Class 7A North All-State Team and earned honorable mention All-State recognition by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for Class 7A.

