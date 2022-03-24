Oregon State MBB: Beavers Add 2022 G Nick Krass

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle landed another piece in the 2022 recruiting class earlier this week with Biloxi (MS) point guard/shooting guard Nick Krass announcing his commitment!

"Thank you to Coach Tinkle and his awesome coaching staff for believing in me," Krass said via Twitter. "With that being said, I'm excited to announce my commitment! Let's go to work! Go Beavs."

The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is coming off a senior season at St. Patrick High School that saw him average over 22 points, five rebounds, four steals, and three assists per game.

Prior to Oregon State, Krass was committed to Ole Miss. He announced his commitment in March of 2021 before ultimately re-opening his recruitment in Nov. of '21.

During his junior season in 2020-21, Krass averaged 18 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per contest.

Krass is the Beavers' fourth pledge in the 2022 class, joining Tyler Bilodeau, Jayden Stevens, & Michael Rataj.

