PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Judge Gives OSU, WSU Control Of Pac-12 | WATCH: OSU Offense Previews UW | 2026 Four-Star Talks OSU Visit | Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Presser | Snap Counts + Takeaways vs Stanford | Team Grades & Top Performers

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, it was announced on Tuesday. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate quarterback.

Uiagalelei has thrown 20 touchdowns, good for eighth-most in a single-season at Oregon State. He’s also passed for 2,254 yards while being intercepted just four times in 249 attempts. The junior has also rushed for 153 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.

The second round of social media voting for the honor began Tuesday and will close on Friday, Nov. 24. The three finalists for the honor will then be announced on Nov. 28. The winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN Dec. 8.

Kick Saturday between Oregon State and Washington is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and the game will air live on ABC.