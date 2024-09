EDGE PODCAST: Previewing Purdue vs Oregon State & MORE

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Join BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and senior writer Ryan Harlan as they recap the loss to Oregon, preview the matchup with Purdue on Saturday, and much more!

MORE: 5 Questions With Purdue Expert | WATCH: Defense Previews Purdue | A Closer Look At Purdue | Beavers Schedule H&H With Wake Forest | Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap | WATCH: Beavers Preview Purdue | QB Deagan Rose Impressive In Week 4 | OSU vs Purdue Odds | Quick Hits From Trent Bray