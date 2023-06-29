So what now for the Beavers at the quarterback position in the 2024 recruiting class? Your guess is probably as good as ours right now. The only other quarterback offer from the Beavers is Orlando quarterback Chris Peterson and that recruitment has been extremely quiet, making it hard to gauge where exactly that recruitment is at this juncture.

Oregon State's quarterback board went from lining up pretty well but now that board has quickly evaporated. Over the last week or so, all three of Oregon State's top quarterback targets left; Dermaricus Davis , EJ Caminong , and Jessee Ryland have committed to Washington, Cal, and Utah State, respectively.

Do the Beavers need to sign a quarterback? No, not at all. But most programs prefer to take at least one quarterback a year at the position for depth purposes. It's obvious at this point that the Beavers will need to dig deeper into the barrel. The top-of-the-barrel quarterbacks are simply gone at this point of the cycle.

If Oregon State is going to take offer quarterbacks, they may make a few offers here and there but in all likelihood, it would seem more likely that we see quite a few offers go out after the first few weeks of the season.

Here are a few players we believe could potentially be options for Oregon State at some point down the road.