BREAKING: Oregon State Lands 2023 TE Dorian Thomas

Oregon State officially has its second commitment of the 2023 class as Kentridge (WA) TE Dorian Thomas announced his intent to play for the Beavers on Friday afternoon!

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound TE received an offer from Oregon State at the end of July and then took a visit during the Washington win back in early October.

That win against UW already looks to be paying dividends as Thomas becomes the second 2023 commitment of that weekend, joining fellow Washington TE Cooper Jensen.

Thomas chose Oregon State over the likes of Florida Atlantic & Nevada, but Washington had been showing an increased interest in recent weeks as he had visited during the loss to Oregon on November 6th.

With Thomas in the fold, Oregon State's future at tight end continues to be glowingly bright. OSU is establishing itself as one of the premier places in the Pac-12 to come and play if you're a TE and we continue to see that play out on the recruiting trail.

The Beavers rely on their TE's massively with their run scheme, so continuing to have a steady pipeline of incoming guys only bodes well for future seasons to come. Thomas will join a TE room in '23 that features Luke Musgrave, Tommy Spencer, Jake Overman, J.T. Byrne, Gabe Milbourn, Jack Velling, and Jensen.



