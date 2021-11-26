Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith Agrees To New Contract Though 2027

NEW USERS: GET AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO BEAVERSEDGE FOR JUST $20.21

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head football Jonathan Smith has agreed on a new contract that takes him through the 2027 season, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced Friday.

“Coach Smith has led the resurgence of our football program in a way that has made all of Beaver Nation proud,” Barnes said. “Their steady growth, improvement and success on the field, in the classroom and the community is apparent. A strong foundation has been laid for success and the future of Beaver football is bright due to Coach Smith’s leadership.

“We continue to invest in our program to build and sustain success in the Pac-12 and nationally, including assistant coach and staff salaries and our game-changing $153 million Completing Reser Stadium initiative,” Barnes added. “We brought Coach Smith home four years ago and I look forward to our continued partnership for years to come.”

Smith has led Oregon State to a 7-4 record this season heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Oregon. The Beavers are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.

“I want to thank the Oregon State administration for making this commitment to our football program,” Smith said. “The continuity of our coaches and football staff has been a key reason for the success our student-athletes have had on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom. I’m thrilled the work by everyone in our program has been noticed, and they are being rewarded to help us continue to build this in the best possible way.”

Oregon State’s accomplishments since Coach Smith was hired on Nov. 29, 2017

- Oregon State enters Saturday’s game with seven victories, the team’s most since 2013. It also marks the first time OSU is bowl eligible since that season.

- A 6-0 record at home in 2021, becoming the second OSU team to do so, joining the 2000 Fiesta Bowl team. The Beavers also won six games at home for the fifth time in school history.

- The 2021 Beavers are averaging 33.1 points per game, which ranks among the top single-season marks in school history.

- The 2021 team is averaging 6.43 yards per play, which would set an OSU single-season record, surpassing the 2019 team’s 6.0 per play. The Beavers are averaging 5.44 yards per rush, which would also be a school record.

- Oregon State leads the Pac-12 averaging nearly 230 rushing yards per game. Running back B.J. Baylor has the school’s 17th 1,000-yard rushing effort.

- He is on the watch list for the Bear Bryant Award.

- OSU won at USC for the first time since 1960.

- The Oregon State offensive line is one of 13 semifinalists nationally for the Joe Moore Award.

- Three All-Pac-12 First-Team selections in 2020, the first since 2013 and the most in a single year since 2012.

- Fourteen Beavers were recognized by the Pac-12 in 2020, the most since 2008.

- Twenty-two total all-Pac-12 selections in Smith’s first three seasons.

- Oregon State has among the nation’s fewest turnovers during Smith’s tenure.

- Hamilcar Rashed Jr. was named an All-American in 2019, the first Beaver to be recognized since 2013. Omar Speights (2019) and Jermar Jefferson (2018) have been named Freshman All-Americans.

- Jefferson was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 in 2020.

- Eighty-two Pac-12 academic selections in his first three seasons.

- Eleven consecutive terms with a 3.0+ team GPA.

Smith has been a part of nine bowl games during his coaching career, including trips to the Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff) and Fiesta Bowl in back-to-back seasons during his time at the University of Washington as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

As a student-athlete at Oregon State, Smith was a four-year letterman quarterback from 1998-2001 and ended his career as the then-career leader in passing yards (9,680). The two-time team captain led the Beavers to the 1999 Oahu Bowl and the 2001 Fiesta Bowl, where OSU capped an 11-1 season with a dominating 41-9 victory over Notre Dame and a No. 4 final Associated Press ranking.

He was the Fiesta Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player, earned Pac-10 Conference Offensive Player of the Week multiple times and was a two-time member of the league’s Honorable Mention team.

The salary increases for Coach Smith, his assistant coaches and football staff do not include any state funds.