Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale: Get BeaversEdge Premium 80% Off!
The Oregon State football team is going to the postseason and signing day is just around the corner, so there's no better time to get your premium membership to BeaversEdge.com!
New users can take advantage of this terrific Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal by getting an annual subscription for just 20.21! (An 80% discount!)
BeaversEdge.com is the premier source for Oregon State football, baseball, basketball, and recruiting coverage. We believe you'll find our product to be worth its full price if you take advantage of this limited-time offer.
- Link to creating a new user account:
https://oregonstate.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=RIVALS2021
Promo Code = RIVALS2021
Offer: Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription ($79.74 off)
Offer valid through 12.03.21
https://oregonstate.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=RIVALS2021
Questions? Email us at BeaversEdge1@gmail.com
TERMS & CONDITIONS
ALL RIVALS.COM TEAM SITES - Pay just $20.21 for the first year of your annual subscription. (+ any applicable tax). This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. The discounted price applies to the first year of your annual subscription only. Your subscription will auto-renew at $99.95 per year until you cancel. To avoid being charged at the rate above, you must cancel before the promotion period ends. New subscribers only. Please read the terms of service.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.