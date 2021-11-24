EDGE Podcast: Talkin' Commits & Previewing Oregon State vs Oregon

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's another edition of the EDGE Podcast!

Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus to break down the latest in Oregon State sports.

This week, Slaughter and Halus break down Oregon State's win over Arizona State, preview the matchup with Oregon, talk about postseason landing spots and Pac-12 North implications, break down new commitments Bralyn Oliver and Ryan Cooper, and much more!

