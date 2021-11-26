Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Oregon

With the Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) set to face No. 11 Oregon (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.

Is now the time for Oregon State to win at Autzen Stadium for the first time since 2007?

Following a win over Arizona State last week, the Beavers enter the matchup with Oregon on a two-game win streak and are well-aware of what's at stake in this matchup.

Simply put, I think this contest is going to come down to who wants it more.

With Oregon getting steamrolled by Utah last week and losing out on the chance at the college football playoff, I'm quite curious to see how motivated the Ducks are in this contest. If there are even a few within the locker room that suddenly are disinterested in playing the Beavers, that's a massive advantage for OSU.

One of the bigger hurdles for the Beavers to overcome will be the fact that this is a road matchup. OSU hasn't been good on the road since the USC win back in September and that's going to need to flip for the Beavers to emerge from Eugene victorious.

The Beavers talked this week about treating this like a "home game" because it's just 40 miles away and that their routine is almost the same as a home contest minus the bus ride. If that change in mindset can erase some of the road woes, that drastically helps OSU's chances.

If Oregon State can establish BJ Baylor and its ground game, neutralize Kayvon Thibodeaux, and give Chance Nolan time to throw, I think the offense will be able to score points.

On the flip side, the mission has to be forcing Anthony Brown to beat you with his arm. He's been far less effective when the UO ground attack isn't humming, so if the Beavers can contain Travis Dye and force Brown to throw, the odds for success drastically go up.

Winning at Autzen is no easy task, but this years' OSU team is well-equipped to do so. They've got a strong rushing attack, a defense that's starting to click, and a coaching staff that can push all the right buttons.

I've got OSU by four...

Prediction: Oregon State 28, Oregon 24

Brenden's season record (7-4)