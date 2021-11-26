Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Oregon
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) set to face No. 11 Oregon (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
Is now the time for Oregon State to win at Autzen Stadium for the first time since 2007?
Following a win over Arizona State last week, the Beavers enter the matchup with Oregon on a two-game win streak and are well-aware of what's at stake in this matchup.
Simply put, I think this contest is going to come down to who wants it more.
With Oregon getting steamrolled by Utah last week and losing out on the chance at the college football playoff, I'm quite curious to see how motivated the Ducks are in this contest. If there are even a few within the locker room that suddenly are disinterested in playing the Beavers, that's a massive advantage for OSU.
One of the bigger hurdles for the Beavers to overcome will be the fact that this is a road matchup. OSU hasn't been good on the road since the USC win back in September and that's going to need to flip for the Beavers to emerge from Eugene victorious.
The Beavers talked this week about treating this like a "home game" because it's just 40 miles away and that their routine is almost the same as a home contest minus the bus ride. If that change in mindset can erase some of the road woes, that drastically helps OSU's chances.
If Oregon State can establish BJ Baylor and its ground game, neutralize Kayvon Thibodeaux, and give Chance Nolan time to throw, I think the offense will be able to score points.
On the flip side, the mission has to be forcing Anthony Brown to beat you with his arm. He's been far less effective when the UO ground attack isn't humming, so if the Beavers can contain Travis Dye and force Brown to throw, the odds for success drastically go up.
Winning at Autzen is no easy task, but this years' OSU team is well-equipped to do so. They've got a strong rushing attack, a defense that's starting to click, and a coaching staff that can push all the right buttons.
I've got OSU by four...
Prediction: Oregon State 28, Oregon 24
Brenden's season record (7-4)
JARED HALUS' PICK
Will Oregon State finish strong and make it two in a row against a deflated Ducks team, or will Oregon come out looking to prove they are for real after a 38-7 shellacking at the hands of Utah just one week ago?
That is the question that will be answered tomorrow, and if it is going to be the former, Oregon State is going to need to bring their A-game.
Similar to the path to victory last season, Oregon State needs to pound the ball down Oregon's throat. Not only because it has been their most effective method of attack this season, but because it will free up Chance Nolan to make the big passes when necessary.
Defensively I think the Beavers will stand their ground. Coach Trent Bray has given me no reason to not think that side of the ball will play well.
But will it be enough?
Look, there are many ways that Oregon State can win this game, but all of those ways require them to be by far the best they have been on the road all season. I truly do not believe there is much, if anything, separating these two teams. If this game was at Reser I am picking the Beavs with confidence, but I can't find that same confidence with the game being out of Corvallis.
Prediction: Oregon State 24, Oregon 27
Jared's season record (5-6)
----
