With the Oregon State football team preparing to square off with Arizona, BeaversEdge caught up with GOAZCATS writer Troy Hutchison to learn more about the Wildcats!

TH: The biggest area Arizona has improved at under Year 3 of the Jedd Fisch era has been at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats two years ago had arguably the worst offensive line in program history. Now, just a short two years later, UA has one of the top offensive line units in the Pac-12 despite missing Raymond Pulido.

But, when talking about the line of scrimmage, you have to talk about the defensive side of the ball as well. Arizona has size, depth, and talent that it hasn't had on the D-line since the Mike Stoops. This has allowed the Wildcats to go 8 to 10 deep and rotate guys in and out."