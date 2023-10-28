Advertisement
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Arizona Expert

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State football team preparing to square off with Arizona, BeaversEdge caught up with GOAZCATS writer Troy Hutchison to learn more about the Wildcats!

1. How has Arizona improved and taken the "next step" under Jedd Fisch in year three? 

TH: The biggest area Arizona has improved at under Year 3 of the Jedd Fisch era has been at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats two years ago had arguably the worst offensive line in program history. Now, just a short two years later, UA has one of the top offensive line units in the Pac-12 despite missing Raymond Pulido.

But, when talking about the line of scrimmage, you have to talk about the defensive side of the ball as well. Arizona has size, depth, and talent that it hasn't had on the D-line since the Mike Stoops. This has allowed the Wildcats to go 8 to 10 deep and rotate guys in and out."

2.  What has Noah Fifita brought to the offense and has Fisch officially committed to him as the full-time starter?

Troy Hutchison: "The biggest thing that Noah Fifita has brought to the table has been his ability to read the field and make the smart plays. Fifita doesn't put the ball in harm's way and makes the right reads 90% of the time. I'm not sure if Jedd Fisch is 100% committed yet but we'll find out this weekend."

3. Arizona's defense has also been mightily improved this season, what's been the secret sauce so to speak? 

