With the No. 11 Oregon State football team (6-1, 3-1 P12) set to face Arizona (4-3, 2-2) at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Wildcats!

Arizona Opponent Preview

- The Wildcats are coming off a 44-6 win over No. 19 Washington State. Arizona's defense forced a season-high three turnovers (2 INT, 1 Fumble). It was the most turnovers forced by the Wildcats since notching five in the 2022 Territorial Cup. Arizona held WSU to season-low marks in points (6) and passing yards (199).

- The Wildcats are on a run of four straight games against Top-20 opponents with No. 11 Oregon State coming to Arizona Stadium.

- Arizona is looking for its first home win against a ranked opponent since a 44-15 win over No. 19 Oregon on Oct. 27, 2018. The Wildcats have lost four straight games against a ranked opponent at home.

- CBs Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis pulled in their first career INTs against WSU. It also marked the first INTs of the season for Arizona.

- Arizona picked up their second victory over a ranked team during the head coach Jedd Fisch era on Saturday night in Pullman. Both ranked wins came on the road (last: at No. 9 UCLA, 2022, W 34-28).

- WR Jacob Cowing extended his streak to 51 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the nation trailing Sam Pinckney (52, Coastal Carolina). The NCAA record for consecutive games with a reception is 54, set by Bryan Anderson (CMU) from 2006-09.

- The Wildcats' 38-point margin of victory over Cougars ties their largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent in program history (also: No. 7 UCLA, 2005).

- QB Noah Fifita has thrown eight touchdown passes in the last three games: three against No. 7 Washington, five against No. 9 USC, and zero at No. 19 Washington State (10/14). Despite dropping two of three, the Wildcats have scored 109 points in the last three games against top-20 teams, scoring 36.3 points per game and have allowed an average of 26.6 points per game over that period.

- RB Jonah Coleman had another career day, rushing for a career-high three touchdowns at No. 19 Washington State. Coleman also rushed for 70 yards on 11 carries and caught four passes for a career-high 98 receiving yards on the road.

- WR Jacob Cowing set a program record against No. 9 USC (10/7) with four touchdown receptions. The previous record of three was accomplished 10 times, including once by Cowing in week one of the 2022 season at San Diego State.

- Fifita made his second career start at No. 9 USC. Both of his first two career starts have come against AP top 10 ranked teams. Per ESPN research, Fifita is the 10th quarterback in the past 20 seasons to make his first two career starts against AP top 10 opponents.

- Fifita's five passing touchdowns and 303 yards were both career-high marks. It was Arizona's first five-plus passing touchdown performance since Jayden de Laura threw for six against Colorado in 2022. Fifita's five touchdown passes are the most ever thrown by an Arizona quarterback against a ranked opponent.

- Coleman finished the game with a career-high 143 rushing yards. It was the Wildcats first 100+ yard rushing performance since Michael Wiley went for 214 on the ground in the 2022 Territorial Cup.

- WR Tetairoa McMillan recorded his third career game with 100-plus receiving yards (138 yards on 6 receptions) against No. 9 USC (10/7).

- Sophomores are at the top in the following statistical categories on the team this season: Rushing yards (1st; Jonah Coleman, 441), rushing touchdowns (1st; Coleman, 3), receiving yards (1st; Tetairoa McMillan, 592), receiving touchdowns (2nd; 5 – McMillan), tackles (1st; Jacob Manu, 58.0), interceptions (1st; Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis, 1), tackle for loss (2nd; Manu, 6.0-32), sacks (2nd; Manu, 3.5-28), forced fumbles (1st; RS So. Dalton Johnson, 3), quarterback hurries (1st; Manu, 5), and pass breakups (1st; Tacario Davis, 7).

- Arizona's defense has allowed one passing touchdown to the following quarterbacks of Top 20 teams; USC QB Caleb Williams (1 TD), Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (0 TD), and Washington State QB Cam Ward (0 TD), while producing two interceptions during that span of three games.

- Sophomore linebacker Jacob Manu is third in the Pac-12 with 59.0 total tackles (20 solo, 39 assist) for an average of 8.43 tackles per game (3rd). DE Taylor Upshaw is fourth in the conference with 5.5 sacks per game. He has made five solo and one assisted sack.

- Arizona is in the top-36 nationally in the following defensive and offensive categories, rushing defense (13th, 96.0), red zone defense (36th, .769). Arizona's defense has forced a turnover in 10 of the last 11 games dating back to last season. The Wildcats offense ranks 19th nationally in total offense (452.3), 15th nationally in red zone offense (.935, 3rd in Pac-12), 16th in the nation (2nd in Pac-12) in first down offense (173), and 25th nationally in passing offense (287.6). Also, Arizona is ranked 10th in the nation in 4th down conversion defense (.300), which is second in the Pac-12.