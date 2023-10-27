BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: No. 11 Oregon State vs Arizona
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup!
With the No. 11 Beavers (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) set to face Arizona (4-3, 2-2) at Arizona Stadium on Saturday night, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!
T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK
If there’s a game you should be extremely nervous for up to this point, it’s this game...
The Beavers sit as a three-point favorite over a good-not-great Wildcat team, who played extremely well over the last few weeks.
The Oregon State offense should be able to move the ball at a decent pace, the Wildcats have stopped the run pretty well this season and have gotten after the quarterback, but the balance we’ve seen on offense should lead to plenty of production.
The big question on the Arizona side is who plays quarterback. Noah Fifita has done a marvelous job filling in for Jayden de Laura, but it sounds like the Washington State transfer should be healthy enough to go if that’s what Jedd Fisch wants.
The Beavers need to see serious improvement on defense from what we’ve seen two weeks in a row and in the two road conference games, because Arizona has the offense firepower to expose whatever flaws might be out there.
Will the bye week prove useful?
In a game that kicks off one of the most important stretches in Beaver Football history, give me the team gunning for Vegas...
PREDICTION: Oregon State 28, Arizona 24
TJ's season record (6-1)
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
Get ready for some #Pac12AfterDark madness!
I have a gut feeling that this will be an offensive shootout between two teams that will lay everything on the line for a win. I'm going with Oregon State because I think they'll want it more, but let's dive into why...
With both teams coming off a bye week, I’m betting that the team that exits the bye with the most focus and desire will be in great shape to get the win. The Beavers and Wildcats were playing great football before their off weeks, so it will be interesting to see which team is better prepared.
Offensively, I like Oregon State's chances to be able to do almost everything against the Wildcats. While Arizona does boast a stout run defense, allowing opponents just 96.6 yards per game, the Beavers are no stranger to elite run defenses as Utah and UCLA boasted similarly difficult challenges.
While the Beavers were held below their per-game run averages in those matchups, they found just enough success to open everything else up and I think that'll be the case this week too. Damien Martinez and Deshaun Fenwick are a formidable 1-2 punch, and they should be able to earn tough yards as OSU's run-blocking has been solid all season long.
DJ Uiagalelei also needs to continue his recent streak of strong play from the quarterback spot to put the Beavers over the top against the Wildcats. Arizona will make the Beavers earn tough yards on the ground, so just like the two previous matchups above, DJ will need to make plays in the passing game.
This time it will be in front of a hostile environment on the road, but DJ is no stranger to loud environments, and arguably his best game of the season came on the road against Cal... Look for him to locate playmakers like Anthony Gould, Silas Bolden, and Jack Velling early and often.
This may also be a game where DJ's running ability is a factor as USC's Caleb Williams had 41 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Wildcats three weeks ago. Those running plays seem to help get DJ into a groove, so look for offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren to work in the quarterback draw and more...
