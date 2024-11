WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Press Conference (Air Force Week)

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State (4-5) head coach Trent Bray as he recaps the loss to SJSU and looks ahead to Air Force…

MORE: Quick Hits From Trent Bray | Grades & Top Performers vs SJSU | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss | WATCH: BeaversEDGE Breakdown | WATCH: Beavers Talk Loss To SJSU | RECAP - Beavers Fall To SJSU