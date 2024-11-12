Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week 10 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 20-17 win over New York, Hekker punted seven times for a total of 337 yards. He averaged 48.1 yards per punt, landed three inside the 20, and had a long punt of 55 yards on the afternoon.
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 30-20 loss to Buffalo.
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo made his fifth straight start of the season at left guard in Pittsburgh's 28-27 win over Washington. He saw a season-high 76 snaps...
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> In New Orleans' 20-17 win over Atlanta, Fuaga made his 10th straight start of the season and played 42 snaps. Per reports, Fuaga is dealing with a thigh injury.
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 23-15 win over Los Angeles, Poyer started at strong safety and played a season-high 70 snaps. He also tallied his highest PFF score of the season at 76.7 while finishing with seven tackles.
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Oladapo and the Packers were idle...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> In Minnesota's 12-7 win over Jacksonville, Brandel made his ninth straight start at left guard and saw a season-high 84 snaps.
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> In Houston's 26-23 loss to Detroit, Quitoriano saw 17 snaps in a reserve/blocking role at TE, he wasn't targeted in the passing game.
ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams
-> In the Rams' 23-15 loss to Miami, Speights finished with a team-high eight tackles and one tackle for loss while earning his second start and playing a season-high 39 snaps.
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After having a brief stint on the active roster and earning his first stats of the season, Hodgins remains on the Giants' practice squad...
DB Ryan Cooper Jr - Baltimore Ravens
-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad and is currently their third-string CB.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> Cooks is on short-term IR with a knee injury, but should return in a month or so.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury in the Lions' win over Dallas...
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> After suffering an ankle injury in the week four loss to Minnesota, Musgrave didn't see action recovering in week five. The injury turned out to be potentially more significant than originally thought as the Packers placed Musgrave on IR before this past weekend's games. It's expected he will miss about a month...
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> Placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, it's unclear how much time Austin is set to miss...
