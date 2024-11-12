Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap

With week 10 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 20-17 win over New York, Hekker punted seven times for a total of 337 yards. He averaged 48.1 yards per punt, landed three inside the 20, and had a long punt of 55 yards on the afternoon.

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 30-20 loss to Buffalo.

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his fifth straight start of the season at left guard in Pittsburgh's 28-27 win over Washington. He saw a season-high 76 snaps...

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> In New Orleans' 20-17 win over Atlanta, Fuaga made his 10th straight start of the season and played 42 snaps. Per reports, Fuaga is dealing with a thigh injury.

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 23-15 win over Los Angeles, Poyer started at strong safety and played a season-high 70 snaps. He also tallied his highest PFF score of the season at 76.7 while finishing with seven tackles.

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Oladapo and the Packers were idle...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> In Minnesota's 12-7 win over Jacksonville, Brandel made his ninth straight start at left guard and saw a season-high 84 snaps.

TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans

-> In Houston's 26-23 loss to Detroit, Quitoriano saw 17 snaps in a reserve/blocking role at TE, he wasn't targeted in the passing game.

ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams

-> In the Rams' 23-15 loss to Miami, Speights finished with a team-high eight tackles and one tackle for loss while earning his second start and playing a season-high 39 snaps.