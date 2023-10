PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray, linebackers John McCartan and Drew Chatfield, and EDGE Sione Lolohea as they talk about the defense and preview the matchup with Arizona...

