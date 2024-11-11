Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray met with the media on Monday to recap the loss to SJSU and preview the matchup with Air Force, BeaversEdge writer Ryan Harlan recaps the information!

Four key takeaways from Trent Bray's press conference ahead of Air Force coming off the loss to San Jose State

1. What went wrong for the Beavers against SJSU?

After reviewing the tape, head coach Trent Bray mentioned it was a lot like he thought the team played in the post-game press conference after the loss to San Jose State. Bray noted that the team could move the ball effectively through the air and on the ground in the run game, but they stalled out in the red zone.

The Beavers had four offensive drives that ended up in the red zone, but despite tallying 474 yards on offense, Oregon State came away with just 13 points all game. This has become problematic for this offense since the loss to Nevada, where they've scored fewer points each week despite the quarterback change.

Turnovers on the offensive side of the ball as quarterback Ben Gulbranson had two interceptions, including a pick-sick, which swung momentum towards San Jose State in-game. The other came from running back Anthony Hankerson, who fumbled on what appeared to be a strong opening drive for the Beavers before that turnover.

Bray attributed the turnovers, particularly to a lack of execution. Mistakes can result from inexperience or simply from making mistakes at inopportune times. Also, Bray mentioned that allowing as many explosive plays as they did would also cost them an opportunity to try and put away the game against SJSU.