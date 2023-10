PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

BeaversEdge Publisher & Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge writer T.J. Mathewson to break down the latest in Oregon State sports!

This week, Slaughter and Mathewson talk about what the Beavers did during their bye week and preview the matchup with Arizona on Saturday night!

For the second segment of the podcast, we were joined by GoAZCats writer Troy Hutchison to learn more about the Wildcats!

MORE: Pac-12 Power Rankings | A Closer Look At Arizona | WATCH: OSU Defense Previews Arizona | WATCH: OSU Offense Previews Arizona | Bowl Projections Week 9 | Beavers In The NFL: Week 7 Recap | OSU Commit Stats (10/21) | Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith