1. Washington

2. Oregon

3. OSU

4. Utah

5. UCLA

6. USC

7. Arizona

8. WSU

9. Colorado

10. Cal

11. Arizona State

12. Stanford

The top of my ranking stay put, with the Beavers in a bye week and Washington/Oregon both winning. The Huskies barely scooted by Arizona State, but hold the edge over Oregon given the week prior’s results.

Utah jumps back into contention with their electric last-second win at USC, hasn’t really mattered that some pig farmer is under center running their offense. UCLA jumps USC as well, I’m not sure you could convince me USC is a better team than the Bruins after what we saw Saturday. USC slides into the middle spot at six, and could go lower if they don’t turn it around.

Arizona has snuck under the radar the last few weeks and sit just one spot out of the top half of my rankings. On the flip side……… uhhh WSU? What happened? 44-6 at home? Not looking like a good loss for the Beavers.

Colorado blew a 29-point lead and had a bye week since we last spoke, and officially sit in the bottom third. Cal, Arizona State, and Stanford lump together at the bottom with some positives (ASU’s defensive performance in Seattle), but nonetheless, moral victories don’t move you up the rankings.

- T.J. Mathewson