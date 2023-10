PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: EDGE POD: Previewing OSU vs Arizona | Pac-12 Power Rankings | A Closer Look At Arizona | WATCH: OSU Defense Previews Arizona | WATCH: OSU Offense Previews Arizona

Last week, Oregon State picked up a commitment from three-star 2025 tight end Baron Naone. The West Linn (OR) native and Oregon State legacy is the first commitment for the Beavers in the 2025 recruiting cycle.