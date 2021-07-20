Avery Roberts Named To Bednarik Award Watch List

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State inside linebacker Avery Roberts has been named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday afternoon.

The Bednarik Award is given annually to the nation’s top defensive player.

Roberts led the Pac-12 Conference with 69 tackles in 2020. That tally included 21 at Utah, which is now tied for the third-most in a single game by an Oregon State player.

The Wilmington, Del., native also finished with three tackles for loss and half a sack last season en route to being named an All-Pac-12 First Team selection.

Roberts has played in 17 career games for the Beavers, and in two seasons, has recorded 152 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He has also been credited with two pass breakups.

OSU Athletics