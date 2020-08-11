BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 11 Tristan Gebbia

Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2020 roster.

2019 stats : 4 Games Played | 38-of-60 (63.3 percent) for 347 yards and two touchdowns | Also ran the ball 11 times for 45 yards and one touchdown

After sitting out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Tristan Gebbia entered fall camp battling incumbent Jake Luton for the starting job.

Ultimately, Luton won the job and Gebbia was relegated to a backup role, but he was still able to get valuable experience throughout the season and most notably earn the start against Oregon on the road in the season finale.

After making his Oregon State debut against Oklahoma State, Gebbia went on to appear against Cal Poly and Utah once those contests were decided. He finished those three contests going 12-for-20 for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Gebbia also added a rushing touchdown in that stretch too.

All the way up until about an hour before kickoff of the Beavers' rivalry game against Oregon, many thought that previous stat line and experience would be Gebbia's last of the season as Luton was looking to lead OSU to its sixth win of the season.

However that all unraveled just before the game got underway as it was announced Gebbia would start in place of the injured Luton. The experience gained by Gebbia facing the No. 14 team on the road in one of the most hostile environments in college football could turn out to be one of the brightest silver linings to the circumstances of Gebbia starting.

While he didn't lead the Beavers to a win, he performed admirably, going 26-for-40 for 243 yards, while also adding 25 yards on the ground. He gave Beaver fans, coaches, and teammates a glimpse of what he'll bring to the table in his seasons to come and that could turn out to be invaluable for the team as he'll enter 2020 with loads of confidence.