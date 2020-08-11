BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 11 Tristan Gebbia

BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 11 Tristan Gebbia
In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2020 roster.
No. 3 Tristan Gebbia
6-foot-2, 199-pounds
Quarterback
Redshirt-Junior
Calabasas, Calif.
Calabasas HS
2019 stats: 4 Games Played | 38-of-60 (63.3 percent) for 347 yards and two touchdowns | Also ran the ball 11 times for 45 yards and one touchdown
2019 Recap
After sitting out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Tristan Gebbia entered fall camp battling incumbent Jake Luton for the starting job.
Ultimately, Luton won the job and Gebbia was relegated to a backup role, but he was still able to get valuable experience throughout the season and most notably earn the start against Oregon on the road in the season finale.
After making his Oregon State debut against Oklahoma State, Gebbia went on to appear against Cal Poly and Utah once those contests were decided. He finished those three contests going 12-for-20 for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Gebbia also added a rushing touchdown in that stretch too.
All the way up until about an hour before kickoff of the Beavers' rivalry game against Oregon, many thought that previous stat line and experience would be Gebbia's last of the season as Luton was looking to lead OSU to its sixth win of the season.
However that all unraveled just before the game got underway as it was announced Gebbia would start in place of the injured Luton. The experience gained by Gebbia facing the No. 14 team on the road in one of the most hostile environments in college football could turn out to be one of the brightest silver linings to the circumstances of Gebbia starting.
While he didn't lead the Beavers to a win, he performed admirably, going 26-for-40 for 243 yards, while also adding 25 yards on the ground. He gave Beaver fans, coaches, and teammates a glimpse of what he'll bring to the table in his seasons to come and that could turn out to be invaluable for the team as he'll enter 2020 with loads of confidence.
2020 Outlook
After two seasons of patiently biding his time, it's Gebbia's time to shine.
The 6-foot-2, 199-pounder unofficially has the keys to offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's system and after spending the 2018 & 2019 season in a scout team and a backup role respectively, he's eager to prove that he's up to the task.
While we got a glimpse of what Gebbia is going to bring to the table by way of four appearances and a surprise start against Oregon, it remains to be seen how he'll fare as the Beavers' full-time starter.
Working in Gebbia's favor is that every single teammate has resounding confidence and respect for him as their leader and it's impressive how quickly he's earned the trust the coaching staff and his fellow teammates.
Players were talking about Gebbia's leadership, football IQ, and QB prowess before the start of fall camp last season, and that speaks volumes about how much the team is behind him.
JUCO QB Chance Nolan was brought in this past recruiting cycle to push Gebbia for the starting job and newcomer Ben Gulbranson was impressive early in spring, but because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and subsequent practice time being canceled, there's no question Gebbia is the clear cut favorite and most qualified to take the job.
