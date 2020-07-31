BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 14 Isaac Hodgins

In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2020 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! RELATED: BSB: Mitch Canham Announces Staff Changes | 2021 OLB Brye Lighon Talks Oregon State

No. 99 Isaac Hodgins

6-foot, 264-pounds Defensive Line Junior Oakley, Calif. Berean Christian HS 2019 stats: Played in and started all 12 games. Made 18 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss. Added one sack and one pass breakup.

2019 Recap

While his stats didn't jump off the page, Isaac Hodgins had himself a very solid and productive sophomore season, earning him the No. 14 spot on the BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020. The 6-foot, 264-pounder played and started in all 12 games for the Beavers in 2019 and managed to record 18 tackles (4.5 TFL's) while also adding a sack and a pass breakup. On the surface, those stats are decent, but Hodgins admitted this spring that he thought they could have been better. It's been an uphill climb for anyone on Oregon State's defensive line over the past few seasons as far as recording solid stats and accolades go, but now that the Beavers are armed with more depth and talent, a guy like Hodgins should see his numbers greatly increase. He'll be a year more experienced in Tim Tibesar's defensive scheme and the help around him will certainly help ease the load between the tackles.

2020 Outlook

Heading into the 2020 campaign, there's perhaps no one on the defensive line more primed for a breakout than Hodgins. Now the only Hodgins on the roster after older brother Isaiah went off to the NFL, the younger Hodgins will be looking to make his own mark and legacy over the final two years of his college career. Hodgins was thrown into the fire early in his college career, playing in all 24 games in each of his first two seasons. Armed with that experience, Hodgins spoke in spring about wanting to be more efficient and effective on the line. When we got the opportunity to speak to Hodgins in spring before it was shut down, I came away very impressed with his focus, drive, and determination to take a big step forward entering his junior year. Hodgins was solid in his first two seasons, noting that he played well, but he knows he can be more productive. To get there, he wanted to trim down on body fat and make himself quicker to be able to make more plays in space and between the tackles. With spring being ultimately canceled, it'll be interesting to see how Hodgins looks when the Beavers get into fall camp. The strength and conditioning staff have been steady with giving guys workouts throughout the process whether it be on campus or at home, and given how much of priority it was to Hodgins back in March, I'm willing to bank that he'll come back in the best shape of his college career.

