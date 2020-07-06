BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 21 Tyjon Lindsey

In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2020 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! RELATED: 2021 Recruit Big Board

No. 1 Tyjon Lindsey

5-foot-9, 189-pounds Wide Receiver Redshirt Junior Corona, Calif. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 2019 stats: Played in 10 games (6 starts) - 18 rec - 209 yards - 2 TD's - 8 rush attempts - 71 yards - 1 TD

2019 Recap

After electing to transfer from Nebraska early in the 2018 season and arriving in Corvallis in time to be eligible for the 2019 season, Tyjon Lindsey's first year was solid but left plenty of room to grow. The 5-foot-9, 189-pounder had high expectations placed on him after coming from Nebraska as a former four-star recruit but didn't quite have the impact right away that many outsiders would have expected. Granted, Lindsey was dinged up throughout the year and that was certainly a factor. Head coach Jonathan Smith went as far as to say as much before spring practices started as he noted that having Tyjon healthy and more comfortable in the system would result in a higher level of play. Despite having those lingering bumps and bruises and learning the Beavers' offensive system on the fly, Lindsey was still able to secure 18 receptions for 209 yards and two scores. Additionally, he helped bring back some of the fly-sweep motion to the offense as he toted the ball eight times for 71 yards and a score.

2020 Outlook

After learning the ropes and being behind Isaiah Hodgins in terms of the receiver pecking order in 2019, 2020 seems like a prime campaign for Lindsey to showcase his talent and arrival. There's no question that the receiving corps is going to have to rise up and help fill the void left by Hodgins' departure and Lindsey seems like one of the most primed cantidates to see his production skyrocket. There's no doubt that the coaching staff loves what he brings to the table and with him having a close relationship with his former Nebraska teammate Tristan Gebbia, there's ample evidence to support that he'll be a much bigger piece of the offense this season. It's my bet that we haven't seen the best of Lindsey in terms of what he can bring to the table and if the Beavers hope to return to the postseason this year, they'll need him to step up and be a consistent and dynamic receiving threat capable of doing a little bit of everything.



BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020 Archive