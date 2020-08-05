BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 13 Teagan Quitoriano

In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2020 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! RELATED: THE EDGE PODCAST 8-4 | Alex Lemon Decommits from OSU

No. 84 Teagan Quitoriano

6-foot-6, 262-pounds Tight End Junior Salem, Ore. Sprague HS 2019 stats: Played in all 12 games, making six starts - Caught five passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

2019 Recap

After biding his time during his true freshman season in 2018, Quitoriano was able to scratch the surface and show glimpses of just how dominant he can be on the field moving forward. While Quitoriano only caught five passes for 100 yards and two scores, he showed that he's capable of being the go-to option at the position now that he's the leading man. His experience gained in his first two seasons will also be crucial for the Salem, Ore. native as he's played in 22 contests entering his junior year. The big key moving forward for Quitoriano will be taking those stellar moments in his sophomore campaign and building on that consistency for the upcoming seasons. OC Brian Lindgren has placed a high-emphasis on wanting to get the tight end position even more active in the coming seasons than the first two, and that's going to start with Quitoriano.

2020 Outlook

Heading into the 2020 season, there's no question that Quitoriano is capable of having one of the biggest statistical leaps on the entire roster. With Noah Togiai off to the NFL following graduation, the door is wide open for Quitoriano to play a ton of snaps and be one of the most dynamic and go-to options for quarterback Tristan Gebbia. The 6-foot-6, 262-pound Quitoriano is a matchup nightmare for defenses as neither linebackers, cornerbacks, or safeties have the ability to match up with him one on one in the secondary. We saw examples this past season where Quitoriano was simply able to use his frame to shield off multiple defenders at once while still securing the catch, and that's going to be invaluable to the Oregon State offense in 2020. Bottom line? Quitoriano is one of the most intriguing players on the offensive side of the ball as the Beavers approach this new-look season. His physical gifts are going to make him a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to deal with and if he can develop strong chemistry with Gebbia, there's a good chance he could have a statistically-dominant season where he's the x-factor on offense.

BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020 Archive