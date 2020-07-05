BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 22 Luke Musgrave

In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2020 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! RELATED: 2021 Big Board | 2021 TE Carlton Brown Talks Top Schools

No. 88 Luke Musgrave

6-foot-6, 249-pounds Tight End Sophomore Bend, Ore. Bend Senior 2019 stats: Played in 12 games (1 start) - 2 receptions, 18 yards, 2 tackles

2019 Recap

While Musgrave didn't record a ton of individual statistics in his true-freshman campaign in 2019, he laid the groundwork for what many expect to be a big sophomore season. The Bend, Ore. native was thrust into action right away and made the most of his opportunities as he appeared in every contest and recorded two catches for 18 yards against Cal Poly early in the season. By playing in every contest and learning on the fly from a veteran like Noah Togiai, Musgrave was able to accelerate his upward growth and set himself up in good position to be able to be a reliable playmaker in 2020.

2020 Outlook

Heading into the 2020 campaign, it's reasonable to expect that Musgrave is going to make a huge leap from year one to year two. The rising sophomore paid his dues learning the position and the system behind Togiai and Teagan Quitoriano and he appears primed to have a huge increase in production and workload in 2020. The 6-foot-6, 249-pounder was among the Beavers' most prized recruits in the 2019 class and it's my opinion that we're going to see why this season. The Beavers have made no qualms about wanting to get the tight end position more involved in Brian Lindgren's offense moving forward, and we saw glimpses of just how effective the position can be in 2019. In terms of Musgrave specifically, with Togiai out of the picture, he'll naturally assume a much-bigger workload as he'll slot in behind Quitoriano and could see the field a lot if the Beavers continue to like the matchups with two tight-end sets. Musgrave earned valuable experience playing in all 12 games in 2019 and that experience right out the gate signals the coaching staff is fully prepared for him to be a key asset to the Beavers' offensive plans in 2020.

BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020 Archive