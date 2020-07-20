BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 15 Champ Flemings

In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2020 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! RELATED: The Future of HS Football | Who Could Be OSU's Next Commit?

No. 16 Champ Flemings

5-foot-5, 142-pounds Wide Receiver Redshirt-Junior Pasadena, Calif. Cathedral HS 2019 stats: Caught 32 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns. Also ran the ball three times for 18 yards. Returned 26 kickoffs for 614 yards, an average of 23.6 yards per kick.

2019 Recap

After biding his time during his redshirt and redshirt-freshman seasons in 2017 and 2018 respectively, Champ Flemings burst onto the scene as a redshirt-sophomore in 2019. The 5-foot-5, 142-pounder played in all 12 contests, making five starts en-route to a season that saw him record 32 receptions for 457 yards and three touchdowns. The speedster also showcased his running ability as he returned 25 kickoffs for 614 yards while also taking the jet sweep several times throughout the season as well. Flemings showed promise and potential that were beyond impressive, just remember what he did against Cal Poly, and with another year in the system and another year wiser, I see Flemings becoming a veteran leader in receiving corps who's able to break the lid off a defense consistently if he gets loose.

2020 Outlook

Heading into the 2020 campaign, there's a good chance we see Flemings take another significant step forward. With Isaiah Hodgins and his massive dose of receiver production off to the NFL, the Beavers will need to distribute those catches, yards, and scores by committee, and based on the flashes we saw from him last season, Flemings is more than capable of seeing a much bigger receiving workload. While his 5-foot-5 frame isn't going to make him a go-to receiver on any given play, it's his speed and precise route-running that make him a home-run threat the second he touches the ball. Based on his production in 2019, there's no doubt in my mind that Flemings will be a day one starter alongside Trevon Bradford and Tyjon Lindsey. The Beavers won't be very tall at the position, but there's a case to be made that they are one of the fastest groups in the entire conference. The Beavers have been envisioning for several years about wanting to open up the offense and stretch the field vertically on a more consistent basis, and now that they've got elite speed at the position, we could see that vision come to fruition.

