BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 17 Jeromy Reichner

No. 91 Jeromy Reichner

6-foot-2, 275-pounds Defensive Line Redshirt-Senior Philadelphia, Pa. West Philadelphia Catholic HS ->Temple-> Los Angeles Valley College -> Oregon State 2019 stats: N/A: Didn't play due to an ACL injury suffered in fall camp

2019 Recap

Reichner didn't see the field during the 2019 campaign as he suffered a torn ACL in fall camp, just weeks before the season opener against Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-2, 275-pounder has had a bad bout of injury-bug luck during his Oregon State career as he's suffered two serious injuries in each of the past two fall camp sessions. It all started for Reichner prior to the 2018 season when he suffered a broken foot in fall camp. Despite returning later in the season and ultimately playing in five games, Reichner admitted that his foot was never 100 percent any point throughout the season. Things were looking up for Reichner heading into the 2019 campaign as during the spring and early stages of fall camp he noted that he was feeling the best he had in an OSU uniform. Then the injury-bug came back again as he suffered a season-ending ACL tear that would sideline him for the entirety of the 2019 campaign. The good news? Reichner was able to receive a medical-redshirt from the NCAA during the offseason and has a full year to end his Oregon State career properly. It's been a rollercoaster journey for Reichner, but if he can stay healthy in 2020, the sky's the limit for a guy who's loaded with potential.

2020 Outlook

If Reichner can stay healthy and make it through fall camp, it could be a really, really good season for both him and the defensive line as a whole. The Beavers have been patiently waiting for the defensive line to come online and be at the level where they want it to be since the new staff arrived and this could be the year that it happens. For the past couple of seasons, we've seen flashes of the defensive line having great potential, but it was severely limited because the Beavers didn't have the depth to sustain high-level play for four full quarters. In 2020, there's a great chance the Beavers finally have that defensive line capable of being effective consistently for an entire game and Reichner will be a huge reason why. We still haven't seen what Reichner is capable of on the field when fully healthy and when you combine him with the other talented and rising defensive linemen, the outlook looks glowingly bright for Tim Tibesar's group upfront. Above all else, there's no room for error when it comes to injury for Reichner this season. He needs to stay healthy and on the field for the Beavers to truly have a group capable of making some noise and with this being his final rodeo, I look for the redshirt-senior to have a big season.

