BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 23 Doug Taumoelau

No. 42 Doug Taumoelau

Bio 6-foot-2, 227-pounds Inside Linebacker Rs-Senior Glendale, Utah Brighton HS 2019 stats: Played in 11 games - Totaled 43 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack

2019 Recap

Taumoelau's junior season was very solid for a guy who regularly comes off the bench as he played in 11 contests, recorded 43 tackles (2.5 TFL's), and a sack. The Utah native has been one of the most underrated Oregon State defenders each of the past few seasons and he's analytically been one of the Beavers' most efficient players. Taumoelau finished fourth amongst the entire OSU defense when it came to PFF grades as he recorded an overall score of 72.8. Additionally, he was fifth on defense with a pass coverage score of 69.8. All in all, Taumoelau turned in a very productive 2019 campaign and will be in prime position to be one of the most experienced and veteran presence in Tim Tibesar's defense.

2020 Outlook

Heading into his redshirt-senior season, there might not be a better backup inside linebacker in the conference as experienced and talented as Taumoelau. The 6-foot-2, 227-pound 'backer has been one of the most tireless workers on the squad over the course of his career and has earned the nod of most underrated on numerous occasions. Whether it be when he first arrived and drew impressive reviews from the previous staff or how valuable he's been to Jonathan Smith and Co. for his tenure, there's no question Taumoelau is one of those guys who always makes the right plays and very rarely makes mistakes. Coaches love to be able to lean on guys who make the right decisions more times than not, and that's how Taumoelau has quietly risen up the ranks over the past several seasons. Here's a guy who never takes a snap off whether it's in practice or the game, and that mentality is extremely valuable for the Beavs this season. The fifth-year senior enters 2020 with 108 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and two quarterback hurries, proving that he's more than capable of starting if necessary, but that he'll be one of the top guys off the bench not only at OSU but in the entire conference.

