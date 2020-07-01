BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 24 Kolby Taylor

No. 5 Kolby Taylor

Bio 5-foot-11, 210-pounds Wide Receiver Rs-Junior Chandler, Ariz. Chandler HS 2019 stats: 22 rec, 219 yards, 1 TD

2019 Recap

After biding his time for the early part of his career, receiver Kolby Taylor was able to firmly work himself into the mix and establish a solid base heading into his redshirt junior season. While Isaiah Hodgins was the star of the receiving corps in 2019, Taylor quietly secured 22 receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder has really nice size, hands, and route-running ability and we saw QB Jake Luton establish some confidence in him as he looked his way early in the season to establish future confidence. With Tristan Gebbia taking over the reins at QB in 2020, it'll be interesting to see in fall camp who he has extended chemistry with. Taylor could certainly be that guy as he's steadily followed a path that has put him in prime position to be able to secure a bigger workload in 2020.

2020 Outlook

With the Beavers needing to replace Hodgins' production, there's no doubt that plenty of guys like Taylor will be asked to step up and shoulder more of the load. Entering 2020, Taylor has appeared in 20 contests, including four starts, lending credence to the notion that he could be in line for an uptick in workload and production when the Beavs eventually take the field this season. With all that being said, it'll certainly be interesting to see how receivers coach Kefense Hynson handled the receiver rotation once the season gets underway because the Beavers will have a lot of capable mouths to feed. Taylor has been more than patient in waiting for his opportunity to showcase his abilities on a consistent basis and all signs point toward him getting that chance this year.

BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020 Archive