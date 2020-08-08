Jaylen Martin Breaks Down His Decision To Commit: "It is just a vibe."
Oregon State recently added a commitment from Tampa (FL) defensive back Jaylen Martin. Martin is the first commitment from the state of Florida in the Jonathan Smith era. BeaversEdge spoke to Marti...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news