BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Boise State

T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK

Let's go out with a bang, Edgers! The Beavers travel to their toughest road environment of the season Friday, with a spot in the College Football Playoff hanging in the balance. Boise State has certainly looked shaky over the past few weeks, but don't think they don't know exactly what is on the line in this game. This game boils down to two things. The first one is obvious: if Ashton Jeanty has over 150 yards and two or more touchdowns, the Beavers will lose this game guaranteed. He has only failed to reach those benchmarks twice this season.... once in a full game (vs UNLV). Second: the Beavers have had the bottom fall out in each of their last three road games. They had their two worst defensive games of the season against Nevada and Cal, and their worst loss in years against Air Force. The Beavers cannot have that happen again against a significantly better Boise State team eyeing a playoff bye. The Broncos should have no trouble dispatching the Beavers on Black Friday. PREDICTION: Boise State 42, Oregon State 21 TJ's season record: 6-5 MORE: OSU vs Boise Odds | Trent Bray Press Conference | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win Over WSU | WATCH: BeaversEdge Talks Win Over WSU | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over WSU

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY'S PICK

I'm hosting Thanksgiving dinner so mine will be quick... The Beavers pulled off a bit of a shocker last week against Washington State but I don't see that happening tomorrow against Boise State. The weakness of this Oregon State defense is still the run game and with Ashton Jeanty looking to make one last statement this season, it could be a big day for the Broncos on the ground. I think the Beavers could make this one competitive early on but I see the Broncos pulling away as the game progresses. PREDICTION: Boise State 38 - Oregon State 17 Dylan's season record: 8-3

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

Following the impressive top-25 win at Reser Stadium against the 25th-ranked Washington State Cougars a week ago, the Oregon State football team will be wrapping up the regular season with another ranked opponent, this time No. 11 Boise State on the road... If you had asked me how this matchup would go before the WSU game, I would have probably said it greatly favors the Broncos. However, the Beavers played their best game of the season last weekend, and I think some of that will carry over to the Blue Turf on Friday morning. The biggest challenge for the Beavers in this one is obvious... Limit how badly Ashton Jeanty can hurt you... Make no mistake, having already rushed for over 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in 11 games, teams are only hoping to slow him down, let alone stop him as his worst performance this season was 127 yards against Portland State back in week three. The Broncos present a different challenge than the Beavers faced systemically defensively as the Cougars wanted to light things up through the air, compared to the Broncos who use Jeanty and the ground game exclusively and then open up the pass. The primary defensive focus will be on Jeanty, and if the Beavers can limit how explosive he is and make him work for everything, they may just have a chance to be in this one. If he runs wild, and we see some of the run defense lapses we've seen with the Beavers on the road this season, it could be a big game for the Heisman contender. Offensively, the Beavers will need another creative offensive game plan from offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson and great execution to be able to put up points against a better-than-advertised Bronco defense. They rush the QB extremely well and have allowed opponents to score 30 or more just three times this season. If the Beavers can do what they do best offensively, which is control time of possession, run the ball, and then work in the pass to keep things on schedule, they could seemingly have a blueprint toward keeping Jeanty and the Boise offense on the sidelines, but that is far easier said than done. Limiting turnovers is also critical in a matchup like this... The Beavers overcame a couple against WSU, but that luxury won't be afforded on the Blue. I see the Beavers covering the 19-point spread on Friday, but the Broncos are the second-best team OSU has faced this season and it's on their home turf, one of the toughest environments on the West Coast... I see Boise taking this one... Prediction - Boise State 34, Oregon State 21 Brenden's season record: 7-4

