Oregon State Football vs Boise State Odds

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (5-6) preparing to face Boise State (10-1) this weekend, BeaversEdge looks at the contest odds via ESPNBet.

MORE: Trent Bray Press Conference | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win Over WSU | WATCH: BeaversEdge Talks Win Over WSU | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over WSU | Highlights + Social Media Reactions | RECAP - Beavers Knock Off WSU