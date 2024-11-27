Oregon State Commit Scouting Report: RB Kourdey Glass

BeaversEdge continues to take a look at Oregon State's 2025 recruiting class and breaks down what the Beavers' are getting in each of their commitments. After taking a look at Tristan Ti'a last time, we stay in the backfield to take a look at long-time Oregon State running back commitment Kourdey Glass.

Despite being an impressive back, Glass never saw his recruitment truly take off as one would've likely believed it could have. In his recruitment, he reported 11 scholarships and early on, most were regional schools in California; the likes of San Jose State, Fresno State, and Sacramento State. As last offseason progressed, Oregon State, Arizona, Wyoming, San Diego State, Nevada, and Washington State all entered the mix.

The Beavers after offering in early February were able to secure a late May official visit with the Hanford standout and he committed to the Beavers just a few days later.