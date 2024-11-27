Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Boise State

Opponent Preview

- With voting opening up for the 928 Heisman Trophy electors on Dec. 2, No. 2 Ashton Jeanty continues his #HEI2MAN campaign this week as he leads the nation in several categories. The junior is pacing the country in rushing yards (2,062), rushing touchdowns (27), total touchdowns (28) and all-purpose yards (2,164).

- The Broncos have protected The BLUE all season long so far as they are a perfect 5-0 at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State, which has won 10 straight home games dating back to Sept. 16, 2023 (vs. North Dakota), is 210-45 (.824) all-time on The BLUE and 293-63 (.823) at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State has an average margin of victory of 26.8 points at home this season.

- Boise State has not faced Oregon State since 2022 (L, 17-34) and not played the Beavers at home since 2010 (W, 37-24). This Friday's nonconference game, however, is the last time the two programs are scheduled to face one another outside of conference play as Boise State has accepted an invite to join Oregon State in the Pac-12 starting on July 1, 2026.

- Boise State, which owns the fifth-best rushing offense in the country (252.0 ypg), has run for 200+ yards in eight games this season. It marks the third straight season in which the Broncos have at least seven 200-yard rushing games in a single season.

- The current average of 252.0 rushing yards per game is the highest average in the program's FBS era (since 1996), with the next-closest being 229.8 yards per game, achieved in 2004. The Broncos rank second in the FBS in yards per carry, averaging 6.45. This year, the Broncos have 12 individual 100-yard rushing performances, a single-season program record.

- Boise State's total of 2,772 rushing yards is already the highest regular season number of the program's FBS era (since 1996). Only three Bronco FBS teams have finished the season with more rushing yards.

- While the Boise State offense has been churning in the run game, it also ranks among the best in total offense as the Broncos are fifth in the nation with 479.5 yards per game. Boise State has four games of 500+ total yards this season, which already equals its total from the last two seasons combined and are its most in a season since 2013 (4). The program's FBS record for most 500-yard games of total offense during a season is six set in 1996.

- Boise State ranks third nationally with 41.2 points per game, the most since 2011, when the Broncos averaged 44.2. At the current rate, Boise State will finish the regular season with 494 points, the team's highest regular season total since 2011, when the Broncos finished with 519 points. The current total of 453 points surpasses the season total from the last four seasons. In addition to being fifth in the country in total offense, Boise State is third in the country in yards per play (7.03) and fifth in total yards (5,274). The Broncos are one of only 12 FBS teams with 5,000 or more total yards entering Week 14

- Ashton Jeanty has scored more total touchdowns (28) this season than the total scored by 18 FBS teams. His 168 points are more than the total of three teams (Houston, Southern Miss, Kent State). He has scored 27 rushing touchdowns this season, equaling or besting the season total of 118 FBS teams, and rushed for 2,062 yards, more than 103 FBS teams. He is the only player with 250 rushing yards and 4+ rushing touchdowns in a game this season, and has done so twice.

- Through 11 games, the only way to stop Ashton Jeanty has been to load the box. Against 9+ man boxes, Jeanty has still scored 14 touchdowns, per PFF. He has 43 attempts against 9+ box defenders, second-most in the country among non-service academy players. He has been most effective against the standard 7-man box, running for 1,085 yards, 416 more than the next-closest player (Kyle Monangai, Rutgers). Jeanty has 1,631 yards when facing 7+ box defenders. No other FBS running back has more than 1,100.

- Jeanty joined an exclusive list with his 169-yard effort against Wyoming, becoming the fourth player since 1956 to run for 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games. The previous three are Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State, 1988), Ricky Williams (Texas, 1998) and Melvin Gordon (Wisconsin, 2014). Jeanty is the 11th player to reach 2,000 yards in 11 games and has done so in 275 carries, fewer than any player but Gordon (254). He averaged 7.5 yards per carry in that span, ranking third behind Gordon (8.3) and Sanders (7.6).

- Boise State continues to wreak havoc in opponents' backfields, ranking second in the nation with 43 sacks. The 43 total sacks are the most since 2014, when the Broncos had 47 sacks. Leading the attack for the Broncos are Jayden Virgin-Morgan (9.0) and Ahmed Hassanein (8.5). They are one of one duos in the FBS with at least 8.5 sacks each, joined by Suntarine Per and Princely Umanmielen (10.5 each) from Ole Miss. The Broncos also have 87 tackles for loss, tied for eighth in the country.

- Boise State enters this week's game with just seven total turnovers committed this season, the fourth-fewest in the nation. Army West Point (4), Louisiana (6) and Vanderbilt (6) are the only teams ahead of the Broncos.

- Thanks to a dominant offensive line, Boise State opponents have found it difficult to reach quarterback Maddux Madsen. Entering this week's game, Boise State ranks 11th in the nation in both sacks allowed (1.00 per game) and tackles for loss allowed (3.91).