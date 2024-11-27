Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 12 Recap

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week 12 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 30-27 loss to Kansas City, Hekker punted just twice for 103 yards. He averaged 51.5 yards per punt, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 55 on the afternoon.
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> Gould didn't see action in Indy''s 24-6 loss to Detroit.
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo made his seventh straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 24-19 loss to Cleveland. He saw 69 snaps in the defeat.
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> Fuaga and the Saints were idle this week...
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> Cooks has returned from IR following a knee injury and the indications are that he'll be back for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving day game against the Giants...
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 34-15 win over the Patriots, Poyer started at free safety and played 69 snaps. He finished with the second-most tackles on defense with six, and also added a pass breakup.
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 38-10 win over San Francisco.
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> In Minnesota's 30-27 win over Chicago, Brandel made his 12th straight start of the season at left guard and played 71 snaps.
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> In Houston's 32-27 loss to Tennessee, Quitoriano wasn't targeted in the passing game but saw six snaps in a reserve role...
ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams
-> In the Rams' 37-20 loss to Philly, Speights started at middle linebacker and played 56 snaps. He finished with the second-most tackles on defense with seven...
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> Austin made his return to action in the Patriots' loss to Miami, seeing 14 snaps on special teams.
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After having a brief stint on the active roster and earning his first stats of the season, Hodgins remains on the Giants' practice squad...
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury in the Lions' win over Dallas...
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> After suffering an ankle injury in the week four loss to Minnesota, Musgrave didn't see action recovering in week five. The injury turned out to be potentially more significant than originally thought as the Packers placed Musgrave on IR before this past weekend's games. It's expected he will miss about a month...
