Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 12 Recap

With week 12 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 30-27 loss to Kansas City, Hekker punted just twice for 103 yards. He averaged 51.5 yards per punt, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 55 on the afternoon.

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> Gould didn't see action in Indy''s 24-6 loss to Detroit.

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his seventh straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 24-19 loss to Cleveland. He saw 69 snaps in the defeat.

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> Fuaga and the Saints were idle this week...

WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys

-> Cooks has returned from IR following a knee injury and the indications are that he'll be back for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving day game against the Giants...

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 34-15 win over the Patriots, Poyer started at free safety and played 69 snaps. He finished with the second-most tackles on defense with six, and also added a pass breakup.

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 38-10 win over San Francisco.

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> In Minnesota's 30-27 win over Chicago, Brandel made his 12th straight start of the season at left guard and played 71 snaps.

TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans

-> In Houston's 32-27 loss to Tennessee, Quitoriano wasn't targeted in the passing game but saw six snaps in a reserve role...

ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams

-> In the Rams' 37-20 loss to Philly, Speights started at middle linebacker and played 56 snaps. He finished with the second-most tackles on defense with seven...

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> Austin made his return to action in the Patriots' loss to Miami, seeing 14 snaps on special teams.