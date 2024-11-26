Cypress Ranch (TX) OL Maddox Conway commits to Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State has added another offensive lineman to its 2025 recruiting cycle.
On Tuesday night, 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle Maddox Conway, an Oregon native but current standout at Cypress Ranch in Cypress, Texas announced his commitment. Conway commits to the Beavers' offers from Houston Chrisitan and Temple.
BeaversEdge reported earlier on Tuesday night that the Beavers were trending well for the former Crescent Valley standout.
MORE: OSU vs Boise Odds | Trent Bray Press Conference | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win Over WSU | WATCH: BeaversEdge Talks Win Over WSU | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over WSU | Highlights + Social Media Reactions | RECAP - Beavers Knock Off WSU
Conway joins Jake Normoyle and Noah Thomas as offensive linemen committed to the Beavers as part of their 2025 recruiting cycle. He will also be joining Cypress Ranch teammate, Niklas Fisher as part of the recruiting class. Fisher, a defensive end prospect for the Beavers committed to the program last month.
As a whole, the Beavers now hold three commitments in the cycle out of the Lonestar State.
"After a great visit and amazing conversation with Coach (Kyle) Devan and Coach (Trent) Bray, I'm excited to announce that I'm joining the Beaver Nation," Conway said on X.
The Beavers now hold 18 commitments in total in their 2025 recruiting class.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan