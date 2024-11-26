Cypress Ranch (TX) OL Maddox Conway commits to Oregon State

Advertisement

Conway joins Jake Normoyle and Noah Thomas as offensive linemen committed to the Beavers as part of their 2025 recruiting cycle. He will also be joining Cypress Ranch teammate, Niklas Fisher as part of the recruiting class. Fisher, a defensive end prospect for the Beavers committed to the program last month. As a whole, the Beavers now hold three commitments in the cycle out of the Lonestar State. "After a great visit and amazing conversation with Coach (Kyle) Devan and Coach (Trent) Bray, I'm excited to announce that I'm joining the Beaver Nation," Conway said on X.